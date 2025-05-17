Enzo Tchato Injury: Off during first half

Tchato was forced off in the 25th minute of Saturday's match against Nantes due to an apparent injury.

Tchato wasn't able to make it to halftime of Saturday's contest, with the defender off after 25 minutes due to an injury. This will end the defender's season, starting in 21 of his 27 appearances while notching 22 interceptions, 48 tackles, 53 clearances and 77 crosses. He was replaced by Wilfried Ndollo Bille.