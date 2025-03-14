Enzo Tchato Injury: Out with quadriceps injury

Tchato is out for Sunday's match against St. Etienne due to a quadriceps injury, according to Luka Wojtowicz of Espirit Pail-Lade.

Tchato is set to be sidelined for a second match in a row Sunday, as he is missing out due to his quadriceps injury once again. This will force a change for the club, as he is their regular starter on the right flank of the defense when fit. That said, expect Falaye Sacko to serve in his place until fit again.