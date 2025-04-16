Enzo Tchato Injury: Remains out against OM

Tchato (quadriceps) suffered a setback from his injury ahead of Sunday's game against Angers and remains sidelined for the time being, according to Esprit Paillade.

Tchato was recovering well from his quadriceps injury and was expected to be back for Sunday's clash against Angers before suffering a setback. His timeline for return remains unclear but he will not be available for Saturday's clash against Marseille. The young Wilfried Ndollo Bille is expected to start again at right-back for that game.