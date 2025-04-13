Fantasy Soccer
Enzo Tchato headshot

Enzo Tchato Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Tchato (quadriceps) doesn't feature in the squad list for Sunday's clash against Angers.

Tchato was expected to return for Sunday's match against Angers but ultimately did not make the squad as he still needs more time to recover from his quadriceps injury. He is nearing a return and could be available next week if all goes according to plan. His status remains uncertain, as it will depend on how the new coach views him.

Enzo Tchato
Montpellier
