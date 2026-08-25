Enzo Tchato News: Moves to Frosinone

Tchato has signed a four-year contract with Frosinone upon joining from Montpellier.

Tchato racked up 11 assists and contributed to two clean sheets in the last three seasons combined. He dished out four helpers and logged 48 tackles, 77 crosses (16 accurate) and 53 clearances in 27 appearances last season. He'll compete with Giorgio Cittadini, Anthony Oyono and Wisdom Amey at right-back.