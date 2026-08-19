Enzo Vagner News: Joins Le Mans on loan
Vagner has joined Le Mans on a season-long loan from Coritiba, the club announced.
Vagner had struggled to establish himself at Coritiba and now looks to find a role in Le Mans' attack. The move is part of a broader relationship between the clubs, both owned by investment fund Outfield Inc, and Le Mans has framed the loan as a long-term development play, pairing him with Portuguese-speaking head coach Patrick Videira as he adjusts to French football. He arrives as the club's eighth signing of the summer, joining recent additions Djibril Sidibe and Raul Torrente.
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