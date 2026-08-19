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Enzo Vagner News: Joins Le Mans on loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Vagner has joined Le Mans on a season-long loan from Coritiba, the club announced.

Vagner had struggled to establish himself at Coritiba and now looks to find a role in Le Mans' attack. The move is part of a broader relationship between the clubs, both owned by investment fund Outfield Inc, and Le Mans has framed the loan as a long-term development play, pairing him with Portuguese-speaking head coach Patrick Videira as he adjusts to French football. He arrives as the club's eighth signing of the summer, joining recent additions Djibril Sidibe and Raul Torrente.

Enzo Vagner
Le Mans
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