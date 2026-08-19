Ephron Mason-Clark Injury: Could play against Arsenal
Mason-Clark (hamstring) could feature in Friday's Premier League opener at Arsenal after missing Coventry City's win over AS Monaco with a minor issue, according to head coach Frank Lampard.
Mason-Clark picked up a hamstring reaction during a pre-season match at Leicester City, an issue Frank Lampard described as minor but still cautious enough to keep him out of Coventry City's win over AS Monaco. He has continued training since, and with the club now confirming him in contention for Friday's trip to Arsenal, he appears to have avoided a significant setback. The staff will monitor his hamstring closely before finalizing his involvement, and barring a reaction, Mason-Clark looks a realistic option in Coventry City's attack for the Premier League opener.
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