Ephron Mason-Clark Injury: Dealing with hamstring strain
Mason-Clark missed Friday's friendly match against Monaco due to a slight muscle injury, about which coach Frank Lampard said "He has had a small injury, we played a game at Leicester, a tiny little reaction in his hamstring which we are being careful with. We are hoping he is fit to train this week and will be available next week.", per Brian Dick of the Coventry Telegraph.
Mason-Clark is now questionable for the first official game of the 2026/27 season, even though his injury is not considered serious. The winger would normally be in contention with Loum Tchaouna and Brandon Thomas-Asante, with one of those two filling in on the left flank if required in immediate contests.
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