Ephron Mason-Clark News: Comes off bench, scores Tuesday

Mason-Clark (hamstring) came off the bench and scored a goal in Coventry's 4-2 win over Plymouth in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

Mason-Clark missed the season opener against Arsenal last Friday, but he came off the bench in this cup tie and only needed five minutes to score a goal. Expect Mason-Clark to hold a rotational role in Coventry's attack, with his next chance to play being the EPL match against Hull City on Saturday.