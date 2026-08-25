Ephron Mason-Clark headshot

Ephron Mason-Clark News: Comes off bench, scores Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Mason-Clark (hamstring) came off the bench and scored a goal in Coventry's 4-2 win over Plymouth in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

Mason-Clark missed the season opener against Arsenal last Friday, but he came off the bench in this cup tie and only needed five minutes to score a goal. Expect Mason-Clark to hold a rotational role in Coventry's attack, with his next chance to play being the EPL match against Hull City on Saturday.

Ephron Mason-Clark
Coventry City
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