Eray Comert Injury: Could return against Atletico

Comert (abdomen) returned to team training Tuesday and is targeting a comeback for Saturday's clash against Atletico, with the club hoping he continues to progress well through the week, according to German Munoz of El Chiringuito.

Comert had been sidelined with an abdominal muscle injury sustained against Elche, missing two matches in what was a significant blow given his run of 10 consecutive starts. His return to collective sessions is an encouraging development for Valencia heading into a tough fixture against the Colchoneros, and if he comes through the remaining sessions without any setbacks he should push to regain his starting role in central defense. The club will make a final call on his involvement closer to the weekend after assessing his progress throughout the week.