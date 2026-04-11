Eray Comert headshot

Eray Comert Injury: Forced off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Comert was forced off in the second half of Saturday's clash against Elche due to an apparent injury.

Comert was forced off in the 75th minute of Saturday's clash against Elche due to an apparent injury and will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. The center back had started each of the last 10 matches, so his potential absence would be a significant blow, especially with multiple absences already affecting the central defense.

Eray Comert
Valencia
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now