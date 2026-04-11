Eray Comert Injury: Forced off injured

Comert was forced off in the second half of Saturday's clash against Elche due to an apparent injury.

Comert was forced off in the 75th minute of Saturday's clash against Elche due to an apparent injury and will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. The center back had started each of the last 10 matches, so his potential absence would be a significant blow, especially with multiple absences already affecting the central defense.