Eray Comert headshot

Eray Comert Injury: Loan locked for Valencia game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Comert (not injury-related) is unavailable for Saturday's match against Valencia due to a loan clause that prevents him from facing his parent club, coach Alvaro Rubio said in a press conference.

Comert will miss Saturday's match due to a loan clause and should return next week against Celta Vigo. His absence will force a change in central defense with Cenk Ozkacar likely stepping in.

Eray Comert
Valladolid
