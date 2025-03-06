Eray Comert Injury: Loan locked for Valencia game
Comert (not injury-related) is unavailable for Saturday's match against Valencia due to a loan clause that prevents him from facing his parent club, coach Alvaro Rubio said in a press conference.
Comert will miss Saturday's match due to a loan clause and should return next week against Celta Vigo. His absence will force a change in central defense with Cenk Ozkacar likely stepping in.
