Eray Comert Injury: Spotted in training

Comert (ankle) was spotted back in team training and could be available for Sunday's match against Villarreal, the club posted.

Comert could be an option for Sunday's match against Villarreal after being forced off late in the previous clash against Levante with an apparent injury. The defender has returned to training with his teammates and will undergo further tests to determine if he is fit to feature. He is likely to start if cleared, having opened at center-back in each of the last four matches.