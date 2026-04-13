Eray Comert headshot

Eray Comert Injury: Suffers abdominal injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Comert has been diagnosed with an abdominal muscle injury and will be sidelined for an indefinite period, the club announced.

Comert has been diagnosed with an abdominal muscle injury sustained during Saturday's match against Elche and will undergo medical treatment, physiotherapy and rehabilitation until further improvement. The center back's timeline for return remains unclear as he continues his recovery process. The Swiss had started each of the last 10 matches, making his absence a notable blow, particularly with depth already thin in central defense.

Eray Comert
Valencia
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now