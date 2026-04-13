Eray Comert Injury: Suffers abdominal injury

Comert has been diagnosed with an abdominal muscle injury and will be sidelined for an indefinite period, the club announced.

Comert has been diagnosed with an abdominal muscle injury sustained during Saturday's match against Elche and will undergo medical treatment, physiotherapy and rehabilitation until further improvement. The center back's timeline for return remains unclear as he continues his recovery process. The Swiss had started each of the last 10 matches, making his absence a notable blow, particularly with depth already thin in central defense.