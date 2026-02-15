Eray Comert Injury: Suffers ankle injury Sunday

Comert ended with a blow to his ankle that forced him to leave in the final minutes of Sunday's 2-0 win over Levante, Joaquin Anduro of El Desmarque reports.

Comert has been unfortunate with physical issues throughout the season and could now be sidelined again after making four consecutive starts. While the extent of the new injury is yet to be determined, the center-back's potential absence would open up a spot for Copete to return to the lineup after serving a ban, with the deployment of Unai Nunez in the middle also a possibility.