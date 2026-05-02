Eray Comert News: Back available Saturday

Comert (abdomen) is back available for Saturday's clash against Atletico, according to Conrado Valle of Diario AS.

Comert came through the week's training sessions without any setbacks after returning to collective sessions Tuesday, with Valencia calling him for Saturday's clash against the Colchoneros. The defender had missed two matches with the abdominal muscle injury sustained against Elche, ending a run of 10 consecutive starts, and his rapid return to the squad is a significant boost for a side facing one of the toughest remaining fixtures on their calendar.