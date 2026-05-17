Eray Comert News: Direct red card after assist

Comert assisted the second goal and was sent off with a direct red card in the second half of Sunday's clash with Real Sociedad.

Comert capped a strong first half display by providing the assist for the second goal, but his afternoon ended in disaster when he was shown a straight red card in the 69th minute for a hard tackle from behind on Pablo Marin, with the challenge also leaving Comert himself nursing a chest injury. The center back will now miss the season finale against champions Barcelona, a crucial absence that will be difficult to fill with Pepelu the most likely candidate to step in. Comert ends what has been an outstanding individual campaign with 15 starts, 14 of them coming since January, contributing two goals and one assist alongside 26 tackles, 20 interceptions, 88 clearances and six blocks.