Eray Comert News: On bench Sunday

Comert (hamstring) is on the bench for Sunday's meeting with Sevilla.

Comert was expected to miss more time after being left out of the previous four matches. However, he appears to be fit enough to see minutes if required in either Joseph Aidoo's or David Torres' place. Prior to his absence, Comert racked up 35 clearances, 16 tackles and 12 interceptions across 16 league appearances (13 starts).