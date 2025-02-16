Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Eray Comert headshot

Eray Comert News: On bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Comert (hamstring) is on the bench for Sunday's meeting with Sevilla.

Comert was expected to miss more time after being left out of the previous four matches. However, he appears to be fit enough to see minutes if required in either Joseph Aidoo's or David Torres' place. Prior to his absence, Comert racked up 35 clearances, 16 tackles and 12 interceptions across 16 league appearances (13 starts).

Eray Comert
Valladolid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now