Eray Comert News: Scores in comeback win

Comert scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Sunday's 3-2 victory against Deportivo Alaves.

Comert sparked the late comeback by converting one of his season high two shots while contributing two tackles, two clearances and two interceptions defensively. Having come into the side for the injured Cesar Tarrega, he has made himself impossible to drop even after Tarrega's return, with seven consecutive starts producing 13 tackles with at least one per game, 10 interceptions with at least one in all but one game, 32 clearances with at least two every game and three shots with two goals.