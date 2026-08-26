Eren Dinkci Injury: Completes full training session

Dinkci completed Wednesday's full team training session after around two weeks on the sidelines with muscular problems, the club announced.

Dinkci had been limited to individual work for roughly two weeks but has now completed a full session without an apparent setback, putting him in contention for Sunday's trip to Freiburg. Coach Daniel Thioune previously indicated the winger could return to the squad if he successfully resumed team training, and Wednesday's progress puts him on track to potentially face his former club. His involvement should become clearer following the remaining sessions this week.