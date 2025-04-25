Eren Dinkci Injury: Could be back Saturday
Dinkci (undisclosed) could be back for Saturday's clash against Wolfsburg, coach Julian Schuster said in a press conference.
Dinkci missed the last two games due to undisclosed reasons but could be back for Saturday's game. That said, this is good news for the club since he has been seeing a decent amount of playing time this season, first as a starter and more recently as a super sub.
