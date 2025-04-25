Fantasy Soccer
Eren Dinkci Injury: Could be back Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Dinkci (undisclosed) could be back for Saturday's clash against Wolfsburg, coach Julian Schuster said in a press conference.

Dinkci missed the last two games due to undisclosed reasons but could be back for Saturday's game. That said, this is good news for the club since he has been seeing a decent amount of playing time this season, first as a starter and more recently as a super sub.

Eren Dinkci
SC Freiburg
