Eren Dinkci Injury: Late call against St. Pauli

Dinkci (undisclosed) is a doubt for Saturday's clash against St. Pauli, according to coach Frank Schmidt. "Honsi and Eren are both injured, we have to see how things look in today's final training session."

Dinkci had been ruled out of the Freiburg fixture with an undisclosed issue, and his availability for Saturday's clash against St. Pauli remains uncertain heading into the final team training session of the week. The forward is a locked-in starter when fit for Heidenheim, and his potential absence would force another formation adjustment for coach Schmidt's side as they battle to avoid relegation in the final fixtures of the season, with Arijon Ibrahimovic as a possible option to start.