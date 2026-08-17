Eren Dinkci Injury: Loaned to Werder Bremen
Dinkci (thigh) has been loaned from Freiburg to Werder Bremen until the end of the 2026/27 season Monday.
Dinkci wasn't expected to have a big role at Freiburg, but he should bolster the team's attacking depth at Bremen. Dinkci was on loan at Heidenheim in the second half of the 2025/26 Bundesliga season, notching three goals and one assist across 14 appearances (13 starts).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eren Dinkci See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eren Dinkci See More