Eren Dinkci Injury: Loaned to Werder Bremen

Dinkci (thigh) has been loaned from Freiburg to Werder Bremen until the end of the 2026/27 season Monday.

Dinkci wasn't expected to have a big role at Freiburg, but he should bolster the team's attacking depth at Bremen. Dinkci was on loan at Heidenheim in the second half of the 2025/26 Bundesliga season, notching three goals and one assist across 14 appearances (13 starts).