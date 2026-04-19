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Eren Dinkci Injury: Out with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Dinkci is out for Sunday's match against Freiburg due to an injury, according to his club.

Dinkci is not an option for Sunday and is hitting the sidelines, as the forward deals with an undisclosed injury. This forces the team into a formation change as they go back into a 4-3-3, Arijon Ibrahimovic taking his spot on the right side of the field. The hope will bethat this is only a minor injury, as Dinkci is a starter for the club when fit.

Eren Dinkci
FC Heidenheim
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