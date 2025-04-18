Eren Dinkci Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Dinkci (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim, according to his club.

Dinkci missed their last contest against Gladbach on Saturday due to undisclosed reasons that turned out to be serious since he has not yet resumed training and is ruled out for Saturday's game. His next chance to feature will come against Wolfsburg next Saturday if he has fully recovered by then. That said, he hasn't been more than a bench option, so his absence will not impact the starting XI.