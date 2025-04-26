Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Eren Dinkci headshot

Eren Dinkci Injury: Still out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Dinkci (undisclosed) is still out for Saturday's clash with Wolfsburg.

Dinkci remains sidelined for Saturday's match after missing the last two games. His absence continues to be a setback for the club given the decent amount of playing time he had earned this season, first as a starter and more recently as a super sub. It remains unclear when he will be ready to return to the squad.

Eren Dinkci
SC Freiburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now