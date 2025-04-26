Eren Dinkci Injury: Still out Saturday
Dinkci (undisclosed) is still out for Saturday's clash with Wolfsburg.
Dinkci remains sidelined for Saturday's match after missing the last two games. His absence continues to be a setback for the club given the decent amount of playing time he had earned this season, first as a starter and more recently as a super sub. It remains unclear when he will be ready to return to the squad.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now