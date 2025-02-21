Eren Dinkci News: Assists as substitute

Dinkci had an assist with his lone chance created while crossing once inaccurately during Friday's 5-0 win over Werder Bremen.

Dinkci entered the match in the 71st minute and set up Ritsu Doan for Freiburg's fourth goal just five minutes into his appearance. The assist was the first goal involvement since October for the attacker as Dinkci has been on the bench to begin each of Freiburg's last two matches.