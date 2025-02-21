Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Eren Dinkci headshot

Eren Dinkci News: Assists as substitute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Dinkci had an assist with his lone chance created while crossing once inaccurately during Friday's 5-0 win over Werder Bremen.

Dinkci entered the match in the 71st minute and set up Ritsu Doan for Freiburg's fourth goal just five minutes into his appearance. The assist was the first goal involvement since October for the attacker as Dinkci has been on the bench to begin each of Freiburg's last two matches.

Eren Dinkci
SC Freiburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now