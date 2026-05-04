Eren Dinkci News: Brilliant Saturday

Dinkci scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Bayern Munich.

Dinkci scored once and created a pair of chances during Saturday's draw. The forward was excellent throughout, making the most of his chance and finishing nicely. Dinkci has been brilliant throughout the season and is showing no signs of slowing down in the final month of the campaign.