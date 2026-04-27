Eren Dinkci News: Ices match with goal

Dinkci scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 victory over FC St. Pauli.

Dinkci put the match beyond reach Saturday as he scored a late second half goal to secure FC Heidenheim's 2-0 win over FC St. Pauli. In addition to his goal, the forward contributed three tackles (two won), one interception and two clearances to the defensive effort across his 89 minutes of play. the goal marks Dinkci's second for Heidenheim this campaign, across 11 appearances (10 starts).