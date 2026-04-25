Eren Dinkci News: Makes starting XI

Dinkci (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against St. Pauli.

Dinkci passed his late fitness test after coach Frank Schmidt confirmed he would assess his status following Friday's final training session, earning a starting role despite having been ruled out of the Freiburg fixture with the same undisclosed issue. The forward is a locked-in starter when fit for Heidenheim, and his return spares the coach from having to shuffle his formation as the club battles to avoid relegation in the final stretch of the season.