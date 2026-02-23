Eren Dinkci headshot

Eren Dinkci News: Scores Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Dinkci scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-3 draw versus VfB Stuttgart.

Dinkci scored during an all-attack clash with Stuttgart that ended three-all. The attacker has been good since moving to Heidenheim, but he still wasn't able to do enough to earn all three points Sunday. It's still a good performance to build from, though it's hard to trust Dinkci's floor if he can't increase his volume.

Eren Dinkci
FC Heidenheim
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eren Dinkci See More
