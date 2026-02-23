Eren Dinkci News: Scores Sunday

Dinkci scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-3 draw versus VfB Stuttgart.

Dinkci scored during an all-attack clash with Stuttgart that ended three-all. The attacker has been good since moving to Heidenheim, but he still wasn't able to do enough to earn all three points Sunday. It's still a good performance to build from, though it's hard to trust Dinkci's floor if he can't increase his volume.