Eren Dinkci News: Single shot in loss

Dinkci registered one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 71st minute.

Dinkci struggled for impact during Saturday's clash, he took only one shot and sent in a single cross but failed to convert on any of his opportunities. It was a largely disappointing showing for the forward, who failed to really get involved. He will hope to bounce back and get back to his brilliant early season form in the run in.