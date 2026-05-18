Eren Dinkci News: Solid day attacking

Dinkci had three shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Mainz. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 70th minute.

Dinkci ends his time with Heidenheim, earning a solid three shots and four crosses despite the loss. He completes the season with three goals and one assist in his 14 appearances (13 starts) this campaign. He will now return to Freiburg on loan as he sees what his future holds, although he did earn eight appearances (three starts) in the first half of the campaign with Freiburg.