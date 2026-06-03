Eren Elmali Injury: Back in full training

Elmali (undisclosed) returned to full training on Wednesday, confirming his recovery from the issue that forced him off after 27 minutes of Monday's victory over North Macedonia, according to AA Spor.

Elmali's swift return to collective sessions is a significant relief for Turkey heading into the World Cup, with the coaching staff having been monitoring his condition following the early substitution. The left-back is now fit and available for the tournament, giving coach Vincenzo Montella an additional defensive option as Turkey prepare for their World Cup opener.