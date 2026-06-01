Eren Elmali Injury: Leaves with injury Monday

Elmali was subbed off early in Monday's friendly game versus North Macedonia because of a potential injury.

Elmali had started as a left-back but had to abandon the practice match after 27 minutes of play. With both him and Ferdi Kadioglu (undisclosed) holding doubtful status, one between Mert Muldur and Zeki Celik could be required to switch flanks in future contests. However, Elmali's recovery timeline is still unclear.