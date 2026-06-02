Eren Elmali Injury: Minor injury likely

Elmali (undisclosed) was substituted after 27 minutes of Monday's 4-0 victory against North Macedonia with an apparent injury, though the issue is believed to be minor given he has been called up for the World Cup, the federation posted.

Elmali's early exit added to Turkey's defensive concerns with Ferdi Kadioglu also carrying a knock, but his inclusion in the final World Cup squad suggests the coaching staff are confident the issue will not prevent him from being available for the tournament. The staff will monitor his condition over the coming days before providing any further clarity ahead of Turkey's World Cup opener.