Eric Bailly Injury: Back in training Friday
Bailly (muscular) was back in team training Friday and could be an option for Monday's clash against Espanyol, according to La Voz de Asturias.
Bailly returned to team training Friday after missing the last two games with a muscular injury, and the defender is trending toward being available for Monday's clash with Espanyol with two more training sessions still on the schedule before kickoff. That said, if he ends up missing another match, Dani Calvo would be in line to take on a bigger role in the back line.
