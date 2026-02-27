Eric Bailly headshot

Eric Bailly Injury: Dealing with muscular issues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Bailly (muscular) won't be an option for Saturday's clash against Atletico, coach Guillermo Almada said in the press conference, according to La Voz de Asturias.

Bailly is still battling muscular issues and will not be available for Saturday's showdown against Atletico. That is a tough break for Oviedo after he opened the last two matches, and his absence now forces a shuffle in the back line. Head coach Guillermo Almada has already confirmed Dani Calvo as the starter against the Colchoneros, signaling a clear adjustment in the starting XI.

Eric Bailly
Oviedo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Bailly See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Bailly See More
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 13
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 13
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
November 24, 2021
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 13
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 13
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
November 24, 2021
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
November 4, 2021
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
November 4, 2021
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Targets
Author Image
Christopher Owen
October 15, 2021