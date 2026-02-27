Eric Bailly Injury: Dealing with muscular issues
Bailly (muscular) won't be an option for Saturday's clash against Atletico, coach Guillermo Almada said in the press conference, according to La Voz de Asturias.
Bailly is still battling muscular issues and will not be available for Saturday's showdown against Atletico. That is a tough break for Oviedo after he opened the last two matches, and his absence now forces a shuffle in the back line. Head coach Guillermo Almada has already confirmed Dani Calvo as the starter against the Colchoneros, signaling a clear adjustment in the starting XI.
