Eric Bailly headshot

Eric Bailly Injury: Not seen in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Bailly (undisclosed) was absent from training Wednesday and is uncertain for Saturday's clash against Atletico Madrid, according to Lavozdeasturias.

Bailly was absent from training Wednesday as he continues his recovery while dealing with discomfort and is uncertain for Saturday's clash against Atletico Madrid. Dani Calvo is expected to partner David Carmo in central defense if the Ivorian is unable to feature.

Eric Bailly
Oviedo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Bailly See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Bailly See More
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 13
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 13
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
November 24, 2021
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 13
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 13
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
November 24, 2021
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
November 4, 2021
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
November 4, 2021
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Targets
Author Image
Christopher Owen
October 15, 2021