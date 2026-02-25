Eric Bailly Injury: Not seen in training
Bailly (undisclosed) was absent from training Wednesday and is uncertain for Saturday's clash against Atletico Madrid, according to Lavozdeasturias.
Bailly was absent from training Wednesday as he continues his recovery while dealing with discomfort and is uncertain for Saturday's clash against Atletico Madrid. Dani Calvo is expected to partner David Carmo in central defense if the Ivorian is unable to feature.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Bailly See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 13November 24, 2021
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 13November 24, 2021
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11November 4, 2021
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11November 4, 2021
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL TargetsOctober 15, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Bailly See More