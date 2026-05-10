Eric Bailly Injury: Off after 12 minutes
Bailly was forced off the field in the 12th minute of Sunday's match against Getafe due to an apparent injury.
Bailly wouldn't last long Sunday as his day came to an end with only 12 minutes played, leaving with an injury. This is unfortunate for the defender, who has struggled for some time this season, as it could very well end his season if deemed even somewhat serious. He was replaced by David Costas, who will likely return to a starting role for the end of the season.
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