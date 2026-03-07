Eric Bailly headshot

Eric Bailly Injury: Should be available Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Bailly (muscular) trained normally this week and should be an option for Monday's clash against Espanyol, according to La Voz de Asturias.

Bailly appears to be fully past his recent muscle issues after training at full speed with the squad this week, putting the defender back in contention for Monday's showdown with Espanyol. It's a big boost for Real Oviedo, as Bailly is usually a lock in the starting lineup when he's healthy and should be set to regain that role heading into the upcoming stretch of fixtures.

Eric Bailly
Oviedo
