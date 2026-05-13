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Eric Bailly News: In Squad for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Bailly (undisclosed) has been included in the squad for Thursday's clash against Real Madrid, according to the club.

Bailly's return to the matchday squad is an encouraging development after being forced off in the 12th minute of Sunday's match against Getafe, raising fears of a potentially season-ending injury. The defender's inclusion suggests the issue was not as serious as initially feared, giving coach Guillermo Almada an additional option at the back for one of the most high-profile fixtures remaining on Oviedo's calendar. David Costas, who had stepped in to replace him against Getafe, could revert to a depth role with Bailly back in contention.

Eric Bailly
Oviedo
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