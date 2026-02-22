Eric Bailly News: Nets rare goal
Bailly scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Real Sociedad.
Bailly scored a rare goal during Saturday's draw, taking two shots overall in the clash. The defender isn't any sort of consistent goal threat and isn't worth considering for his offense despite this goal. Bailly remains a solid defensive option on a team that is stuck behind the ball more often than not.
