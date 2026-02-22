Eric Bailly headshot

Eric Bailly News: Nets rare goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Bailly scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Real Sociedad.

Bailly scored a rare goal during Saturday's draw, taking two shots overall in the clash. The defender isn't any sort of consistent goal threat and isn't worth considering for his offense despite this goal. Bailly remains a solid defensive option on a team that is stuck behind the ball more often than not.

Eric Bailly
Oviedo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Bailly See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eric Bailly See More
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 13
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 13
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
November 24, 2021
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 13
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 13
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
November 24, 2021
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
November 4, 2021
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
November 4, 2021
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Targets
Author Image
Christopher Owen
October 15, 2021