Eric Bailly headshot

Eric Bailly News: Picked for bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Bailly (muscular) is on the bench for Monday's match against Espanyol.

Bailly has missed the past two games but is finally fit again, with the defender an option from the bench. He started in his past two appearances, and with eight starts in 12 appearances this season, he should find a starting spot again soon.

Eric Bailly
Oviedo
