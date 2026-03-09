Eric Bailly News: Picked for bench
Bailly (muscular) is on the bench for Monday's match against Espanyol.
Bailly has missed the past two games but is finally fit again, with the defender an option from the bench. He started in his past two appearances, and with eight starts in 12 appearances this season, he should find a starting spot again soon.
