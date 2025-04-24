Eric Bailly News: Sees red card

Bailly (suspension) was sent off with a straight red card in the 37th minute of Wednesday's 3-0 defeat versus Celta Vigo. He recorded one tackle (one won) and two clearances before his removal.

Bailly put Villarreal in a tough spot when he drew a red card in the 37th minute of their 3-0 loss to Villarreal on Wednesday. Bailly up until that point had already made two clearances and won his only tackle. However, the center back will now miss the club's next three matches against Espanyol, Osasuna, and Girona.