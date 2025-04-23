Eric Bailly News: Sent off against Athletic

Bailly received a red card in the 37th minute of Wednesday's match against Athletic.

Bailly is heading to the sidelines after he picked up a straight red card Wednesday, seeing his dismissal in the 37th minute of the contest. This will leave him suspended for their next match against Espanyol on Sunday, set to return against Osasuna on May 3. This was his first start in some time, so it isn't a major loss, with Logan Costa likely returning to his starting spot next contest with Bailly out.