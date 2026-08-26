Eric da Silva Moreira News: Loaned to Excelsior

Moreira has joined Excelsior on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest for the 2026-27 campaign, the club announced.

Moreira heads to the Eredivisie in search of more consistent first-team opportunities after spending time between Forest's senior and B teams since joining from St. Pauli in 2024. The 20-year-old can operate both as a winger and full-back, providing versatility on either side of the pitch. After being involved with manager Oliver Glasner's squad throughout preseason, the loan should offer Moreira valuable regular senior minutes as he continues his development.