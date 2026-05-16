Eric Dier Injury: Dealing with ankle knock

Dier is ruled out of Sunday's season finale against Strasbourg due to a left ankle knock, according to the club.

Dier's absence has a limited impact on Monaco's starting lineup given that he has managed just 15 minutes of competitive action since returning from injury this season. The English center-back will now focus on a full recovery ahead of the 2026/27 campaign with the Diagonale, with the club hoping to have him available and fully fit from the very start of next season. Dier ends his first season on the Rocher with two goals, nine tackles, 13 interceptions and 43 clearances in 12 appearances across all competitions.