Eric Dier Injury: Late call for Sunday

Dier (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's match against Lyon, according to manager Sebastian Pocognoli. "Eric also had a good training week. There are returns that have been put in place for two weeks. We still have a training tomorrow with a match-specific load. If it goes well, I think they will have the green light to be available."

Dier has been training normally this week, and that could lead to his potential return, as the defender is set to be tested ahead of Sunday's match. This is massive news after a lengthy absence, last playing Jan. 24. He is a regular starter and will look to return to that role with 13 starts in 15 appearances, although they may be cautious and work him from the bench to begin.