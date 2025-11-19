Dier returned from an injury prior to the international break but unfortunately suffered a new calf injury that will sideline him for some time. His timeline to return remains uncertain for now but Monaco will hope to see him back before the end of the year since they have been dealing with multiple injuries in the backline and Dier had been an undisputed starter prior to his setbacks. Until he returns fully fit, Mohammed Salisu and Caio Henrique are expected to see increased playing time in the back three for Monaco.